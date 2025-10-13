Nor'easter rain totals: Here's how much fell in parts of NY, NJ, CT

The Brief Parts of the Tri-State area were drenched with over an inch of rain from a weekend nor'easter. The National Weather Service released totals for parts of the region. Central Park recorded 1.17 inches of rain.



Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with over an inch of rain following a weekend nor'easter.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Rain totals near me

By the numbers:

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service:

Bronx County

Fordham: 1.51 in.

Kings County

Dyker Heights: 1.29 in.

Nassau County

Bellmore: 1.13 in.

Bethpage: 1.16 in.

East Hills: 1.40 in.

East Rockaway: 1.67 in.

Great Neck: 1.61 in.

Hicksville: 1.31 in.

Levittown: 1.23 in.

Massapequa Park: 1.19 in.

Muttontown: 1.29 in.

Port Washington: 1.13 in.

Syosset: 1.16 in.

Valley Stream: 1.59 in.

Wantagh: 1.13 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

Central Park: 1.17 in.

Midtown Manhattan: 1.11 in.

Queens County

Bellerose: 1.55 in.

JFK Airport: 1.44 in.

LaGuardia Airport: 1.34 in.

Long Island City: 1.06 in.

Ozone Park: 1.82 in.

Rockland County

Bardonia: 1.23 in.

Blauvelt: 1.16 in.

Montebello: 1.09 in.

Mount Ivy: 1.39 in.

Nanuet: 1.30 in.

Pomona: 1.71 in.

Spring Valley: 1.16 in.

Stony Point: 1.02 in.

Suffern: 1.10 in.

Suffolk County

Baiting Hollow: 1.32 in.

Blue Point: 1.23 in.

Central Islip: 1.42 in.

Commack: 2.01 in.

Dix Hills: 1.58 in.

East Hampton: 1.47 in.

East Setauket: 1.74 in.

Melville: 1.43 in.

Northport: 1.55 in.

Patchogue: 1.19 in.

Ridge: 1.35 in.

Saint James: 1.52 in.

Sayville: 1.21 in.

Selden: 1.59 in.

Shirley: 1.16 in.

Southold: 1.53 in.

Stony Brook: 1.66 in.

Westchester County

Armonk: 1.51 in.

Dobbs Ferry: 1.18 in.

Midland Park: 1.04 in.

New Rochelle: 1.41 in.

Ossining: 1.42 in.

Pleasantville: 1.40 in.

Port Chester: 1.57 in.

Rye Brook: 1.61 in.

Scarsdale: 1.55 in.

Tarrytown: 1.51 in.

Bergen County

Bogota: 1.12 in.

Emerson: 1.25 in.

Fair Lawn: 1.21 in.

Hasbrouck Heights: 1.16 in.

Lodi: 1.04 in.

New Milford: 1.41 in.

Paramus: 1.43 in.

Tenafly: 1.44 in.

Fairfield County

Danbury: 1.18 in.

Fairfield: 1.47 in.

Greenwich: 1.85 in.

Newtown: 1.15 in.

Redding: 1.03 in.

Ridgefield: 1.35 in.

Shelton: 1.94

Stamford: 1.23 in.

New Haven County

Branford: 1.31 in.

Hamden: 1.22 in.

Meriden: 1.49 in.

Milford: 1.39 in.

New Haven: 1.18 in.

Orange: 1.44 in.

Wallingford: 1.55 in.

Wallingford: 1.06 in.

Woodbridge: 1.10 in.