Expand / Collapse search

Nor'easter rain totals: Here's how much fell in parts of NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  October 13, 2025 7:40am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Nor'easter update on Long Island

Nor'easter update on Long Island

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest on the nor'easter from Freeport, Long Island.

The Brief

    • Parts of the Tri-State area were drenched with over an inch of rain from a weekend nor'easter.
    • The National Weather Service released totals for parts of the region.
    • Central Park recorded 1.17 inches of rain.

NEW YORK CITY - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with over an inch of rain following a weekend nor'easter.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

Rain totals near me

By the numbers:

Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service:

NYC weather forecast

NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NY rain totals

Bronx County

  • Fordham: 1.51 in.

Kings County

  • Dyker Heights: 1.29 in.

Nassau County

  • Bellmore: 1.13 in.
  • Bethpage: 1.16 in.
  • East Hills: 1.40 in.
  • East Rockaway: 1.67 in.
  • Great Neck: 1.61 in.
  • Hicksville: 1.31 in.
  • Levittown: 1.23 in.
  • Massapequa Park: 1.19 in.
  • Muttontown: 1.29 in.
  • Port Washington: 1.13 in.
  • Syosset: 1.16 in.
  • Valley Stream: 1.59 in.
  • Wantagh: 1.13 in.

New York (Manhattan) County

  • Central Park: 1.17 in.
  • Midtown Manhattan: 1.11 in.

Queens County

  • Bellerose: 1.55 in.
  • JFK Airport: 1.44 in.
  • LaGuardia Airport: 1.34 in.
  • Long Island City: 1.06 in.
  • Ozone Park: 1.82 in.

Rockland County

  • Bardonia: 1.23 in.
  • Blauvelt: 1.16 in.
  • Montebello: 1.09 in.
  • Mount Ivy: 1.39 in.
  • Nanuet: 1.30 in.
  • Pomona: 1.71 in.
  • Spring Valley: 1.16 in.
  • Stony Point: 1.02 in.
  • Suffern: 1.10 in.

Suffolk County

  • Baiting Hollow: 1.32 in.
  • Blue Point: 1.23 in.
  • Central Islip: 1.42 in.
  • Commack: 2.01 in.
  • Dix Hills: 1.58 in.
  • East Hampton: 1.47 in.
  • East Setauket: 1.74 in.
  • Melville: 1.43 in.
  • Northport: 1.55 in.
  • Patchogue: 1.19 in.
  • Ridge: 1.35 in.
  • Saint James: 1.52 in.
  • Sayville: 1.21 in.
  • Selden: 1.59 in.
  • Shirley: 1.16 in.
  • Southold: 1.53 in.
  • Stony Brook: 1.66 in.

Westchester County

  • Armonk: 1.51 in.
  • Dobbs Ferry: 1.18 in.
  • Midland Park: 1.04 in.
  • New Rochelle: 1.41 in.
  • Ossining: 1.42 in.
  • Pleasantville: 1.40 in.
  • Port Chester: 1.57 in.
  • Rye Brook: 1.61 in.
  • Scarsdale: 1.55 in.
  • Tarrytown: 1.51 in.

Rain totals New Jersey

Bergen County

  • Bogota: 1.12 in.
  • Emerson: 1.25 in.
  • Fair Lawn: 1.21 in.
  • Hasbrouck Heights: 1.16 in.
  • Lodi: 1.04 in.
  • New Milford: 1.41 in.
  • Paramus: 1.43 in.
  • Tenafly: 1.44 in.

CT rain totals

Fairfield County

  • Danbury: 1.18 in.
  • Fairfield: 1.47 in.
  • Greenwich: 1.85 in.
  • Newtown: 1.15 in.
  • Redding: 1.03 in.
  • Ridgefield: 1.35 in.
  • Shelton: 1.94
  • Stamford: 1.23 in.

New Haven County

  • Branford: 1.31 in.
  • Hamden: 1.22 in.
  • Meriden: 1.49 in.
  • Milford: 1.39 in.
  • New Haven: 1.18 in.
  • Orange: 1.44 in.
  • Wallingford: 1.55 in.
  • Wallingford: 1.06 in.
  • Woodbridge: 1.10 in.

The Source

    • This article uses information from the National Weather Service.
New York CitySevere Weather