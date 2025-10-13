Nor'easter rain totals: Here's how much fell in parts of NY, NJ, CT
NEW YORK CITY - Parts of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were drenched with over an inch of rain following a weekend nor'easter.
Rain totals near me
By the numbers:
Check below to find out how much rain your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service:
NY rain totals
Bronx County
- Fordham: 1.51 in.
Kings County
- Dyker Heights: 1.29 in.
Nassau County
- Bellmore: 1.13 in.
- Bethpage: 1.16 in.
- East Hills: 1.40 in.
- East Rockaway: 1.67 in.
- Great Neck: 1.61 in.
- Hicksville: 1.31 in.
- Levittown: 1.23 in.
- Massapequa Park: 1.19 in.
- Muttontown: 1.29 in.
- Port Washington: 1.13 in.
- Syosset: 1.16 in.
- Valley Stream: 1.59 in.
- Wantagh: 1.13 in.
New York (Manhattan) County
- Central Park: 1.17 in.
- Midtown Manhattan: 1.11 in.
Queens County
- Bellerose: 1.55 in.
- JFK Airport: 1.44 in.
- LaGuardia Airport: 1.34 in.
- Long Island City: 1.06 in.
- Ozone Park: 1.82 in.
Rockland County
- Bardonia: 1.23 in.
- Blauvelt: 1.16 in.
- Montebello: 1.09 in.
- Mount Ivy: 1.39 in.
- Nanuet: 1.30 in.
- Pomona: 1.71 in.
- Spring Valley: 1.16 in.
- Stony Point: 1.02 in.
- Suffern: 1.10 in.
Suffolk County
- Baiting Hollow: 1.32 in.
- Blue Point: 1.23 in.
- Central Islip: 1.42 in.
- Commack: 2.01 in.
- Dix Hills: 1.58 in.
- East Hampton: 1.47 in.
- East Setauket: 1.74 in.
- Melville: 1.43 in.
- Northport: 1.55 in.
- Patchogue: 1.19 in.
- Ridge: 1.35 in.
- Saint James: 1.52 in.
- Sayville: 1.21 in.
- Selden: 1.59 in.
- Shirley: 1.16 in.
- Southold: 1.53 in.
- Stony Brook: 1.66 in.
Westchester County
- Armonk: 1.51 in.
- Dobbs Ferry: 1.18 in.
- Midland Park: 1.04 in.
- New Rochelle: 1.41 in.
- Ossining: 1.42 in.
- Pleasantville: 1.40 in.
- Port Chester: 1.57 in.
- Rye Brook: 1.61 in.
- Scarsdale: 1.55 in.
- Tarrytown: 1.51 in.
Rain totals New Jersey
Bergen County
- Bogota: 1.12 in.
- Emerson: 1.25 in.
- Fair Lawn: 1.21 in.
- Hasbrouck Heights: 1.16 in.
- Lodi: 1.04 in.
- New Milford: 1.41 in.
- Paramus: 1.43 in.
- Tenafly: 1.44 in.
CT rain totals
Fairfield County
- Danbury: 1.18 in.
- Fairfield: 1.47 in.
- Greenwich: 1.85 in.
- Newtown: 1.15 in.
- Redding: 1.03 in.
- Ridgefield: 1.35 in.
- Shelton: 1.94
- Stamford: 1.23 in.
New Haven County
- Branford: 1.31 in.
- Hamden: 1.22 in.
- Meriden: 1.49 in.
- Milford: 1.39 in.
- New Haven: 1.18 in.
- Orange: 1.44 in.
- Wallingford: 1.55 in.
- Wallingford: 1.06 in.
- Woodbridge: 1.10 in.