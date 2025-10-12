Columbus Day Parade canceled due to State of Emergency in NY

article

The Brief New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade has been canceled. This announcement comes following Gov. Kathy Hochul's declaration of a State of Emergency earlier Sunday. The State of Emergency applies to the Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk and Westchester counties.



‘[F]or the safety of all participants’

What they're saying:

"Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the Nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers," parade organizers said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY.

"While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026," they added.

What you can do:

New Yorkers should monitor their local forecasts for updates on the storm, Hochul added in a press release. They are also encouraged to ensure that emergency alerts are enabled on their smartphones. To sign up, they can text their county or borough name to 333111.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, click here.