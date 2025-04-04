Transportation Secretary rides NYC subway, calls conditions unsafe as federal funding hangs in the balance

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy toured New York City’s subway system with Mayor Eric Adams on Friday, calling the conditions unsafe.

The visit came as Duffy reiterated threats to withhold billions in federal funding from the MTA unless improvements are made.

What we know:

Duffy rode the B train with Mayor Eric Adams on Friday as part of a tour of New York City’s infrastructure. Duffy, who has publicly criticized the city’s transit system, even referring to it as a "s***hole," said the subway is not safe and likened it to a a homeless shelter. He argued that until conditions improve, the federal government will not commit additional funds to the MTA.

Duffy and the Trump administration oppose New York’s current congestion pricing plan. He said it’s unfair to charge New Yorkers to use roads their tax dollars have already paid for, especially when the subway system is not a safe or reliable alternative.

What they're saying:

"If they’re going to charge people to drive on roads, they need to offer a better, safer subway system," Duffy said during the ride.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber pushed back, saying, "He’s new at this job. I wish his staff would give him a proper briefing about the work that went into the planning of congestion pricing. A five-year study illustrated it would not hurt poor people. So few poor people have the ability to pay for parking in New York."

A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul was even more direct: "Secretary Duffy has literally no idea what he’s talking about. As Mayor Adams and most New Yorkers know, Governor Hochul stepped up to add NYPD officers and security resources on public transit. Now, subway crime has declined by double digits and ridership continues to grow. We hope the Secretary enjoyed his field trip to Manhattan."

By the numbers:

Despite criticism from federal officials, city and state leaders maintain that public safety on transit has improved.

Mayor Adams defended the progress his administration has made, citing efforts like involuntary removals of homeless individuals, encampment cleanups, and support for the Supportive Interventions Act.

"We don't have to agree on all aspects of [congestion pricing], but we're going to agree that New Yorkers should have a safe way to move around the city," Mayor Adams said.

What's next:

Duffy’s visit is part of a broader review of New York City’s infrastructure. Alongside the subway tour, he visited the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, which is deteriorating faster than expected and in need of federal investment.