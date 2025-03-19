Trump admin threatens to cut MTA funding amid congestion pricing deadline

The Brief The Trump administration is threatening to pull federal funding from the MTA ahead of the deadline for congestion pricing on Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants data by the end of the month on transit worker assaults, fare evasion, and customer assaults over the past two years, threatening to cut funding if the MTA doesn't comply. The deadline for New York to comply with the federal request is rapidly approaching, but state officials remain determined to continue with the program as planned.



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a two-page letter to MTA Chair and CEO Jana Lieber, demanding the agency explain its efforts to address rising crime on the subway system.

The move signals Trump's two-pronged attack, actively setting the stage to withhold federal funding—even if it loses in court over congestion pricing.

However, they claim the crackdown is over the MTA's handling of subway crime.

The letter, Thursday, requests detailed transit data, including a recent incident at a subway station in Chelsea where a man was shoved in front of an oncoming #1 train, suffering severe injuries.

Duffy wants data by the end of the month on transit worker assaults, fare evasion, and customer assaults over the past two years, threatening to cut funding if the MTA doesn't comply.

Duffy is also seeking information on injuries and deaths related to subway surfing.

The letter warned that failure to cooperate with the federal government’s demands could result in consequences, including the potential loss of billions in federal funding that the MTA heavily relies on.

The other side:

In response, an MTA official stated that the agency is already actively discussing its crime-fighting efforts, adding that transit crime has been on the decline in recent months.

Will Trump end congestion pricing?

Why you should care:

Although Duffy's letter made no mention of congestion pricing, the Trump administration has given the city until Friday to turn off its congestion pricing cameras.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to reaffirm her stance, including during a recent meeting with President Trump last week, where she asserted that the cameras would remain on.

"The cameras are staying on," Hochul told reporters, emphasizing that the congestion pricing program will continue, delivering both improved traffic conditions and economic benefits for New York.

What's next:

Despite the federal threats, MTA Chair Jana Lieber seems confident that the state will prevail in the ongoing fight over congestion pricing.

The deadline for New York to comply with the federal request is rapidly approaching, but state officials remain determined to continue with the program as planned.

The dispute over congestion pricing remains one of the key local issues, with both sides bracing for a potential legal showdown.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt spoke with Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University. He agrees with Hochul, saying Congress is the authority with power to terminate the toll, not the president.

"[The FHA] can't flout the authorization by Congress," he said. "Congress has to repeal this law, or they have to work out a plan to implement the law the way they want to, but this is something that Congress has given to the city, the power to do this."

He also said the MTA's lawsuit will prevent the federal government from ending congestion pricing by Friday.