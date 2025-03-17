Will Trump kill NYC's congestion pricing toll this week?

The Brief New York's congestion pricing plan is challenged by the Trump administration's order to halt it by Friday. Governor Hochul and the MTA are defending the plan, citing its success in reducing congestion and filing a lawsuit against the federal order. Legal experts assert that Congress, not the president, holds the authority to end the toll, likely preventing its immediate cessation.



New York's congestion pricing plan faces a challenge from the Trump administration, which has ordered the state to halt the program by Friday.

Despite this, state officials, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, are committed to continuing the initiative aimed at reducing traffic and funding transit improvements.

Here's what we know about President Donald Trump's plans to kill the toll and Hochul's push to save it:

The backstory:

The congestion pricing plan, launched on Jan. 5, aims to reduce traffic congestion and generate revenue for transit improvements. Similar programs exist in cities like London and Stockholm but have not been tried in the U.S. before.

What we know:

Trump has voiced strong opposition to the plan, and after he took office, the Federal Highway Administration demanded an end to the $9 toll on most vehicles entering Manhattan south of Central Park.

The MTA, in turn, has filed a lawsuit, arguing that the Trump administration lacks the legal authority to revoke the program's approval, initially granted under President Biden.

Traffic is seen along George Washington Bridge in New York on August 18, 2023. New York has received a plan by the Federal Highway Administration to charge up to $23 dollars for driving in midtown Manhattan for 2024, in an effort to combat traffic co (Getty Images) Expand

Hochul has vowed "orderly resistance" to the federal order, emphasizing New York's determination to uphold the congestion pricing system.

She even met with Trump last week, trying to impress upon him that the toll is working – successfully meeting its goal of reducing congestion in the busy Manhattan business district.

The MTA reports a 10% reduction in vehicles entering the tolling zone, improved travel times and increased economic activity in the area.

Does Trump have the power to end congestion pricing?

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt spoke with Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University. He agrees with Hochul, saying Congress is the authority with power to terminate the toll, not the president.

"[The FHA] can't flout the authorization by Congress," he said. "Congress has to repeal this law, or they have to work out a plan to implement the law the way they want to, but this is something that Congress has given to the city, the power to do this."

He also said the MTA's lawsuit will prevent the federal government from ending congestion pricing by Friday.

What's next:

The situation remains dynamic as both sides prepare for the upcoming legislative session and court proceedings. But, in the short term, don't expect those gantries - or fees - to go away any time soon.