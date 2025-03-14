NY Gov. Hochul to meet with Trump in Washington: What to know

The Brief New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to meet with former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Friday to address heated issues, including congestion pricing, immigration, and infrastructure. Trump confirmed the meeting, stating, "The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, a very nice woman, will meet with me tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock to discuss that and other important matters." Their meeting follows tensions over congestion pricing, with the Trump administration pushing to halt the city's tolling system, while Hochul and the MTA resist.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to meet with former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Friday morning to address heated issues, including congestion pricing, immigration, and infrastructure.

Trump confirmed the meeting, calling Hochul "a very nice woman," saying that they would meet to discuss "important matters."

Their meeting follows tensions over congestion pricing, with the Trump administration pushing to halt the city's tolling system by next week.

Trump on congestion pricing

At the heart of their discussions is congestion pricing.

The backstory:

The Trump administration ordered the MTA to halt the city's tolling system by March 21, but Hochul and the MTA are resisting, leading to a high-stakes clash over the future of tolls in New York City.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

In a fiery press conference Hochul responded saying, "I'm here to say New York hasn't labored under a king in over 250 years," and added, "we sure as hell are not gonna start now."

Trump has repeatedly criticized congestion pricing, claiming that it's hurting businesses. He called these $9 tolls to get into the Central Business District "destructive to New York."

Trump on NY infrastructure

In addition to congestion pricing, The Hill reports that Trump and Hochul are also expected to tackle infrastructure development in the state; including the construction of an underground natural gas pipeline in upstate New York, and energy policies.

Why you should care:

The president has pushed for approval of the Constitution natural gas pipeline, which New York blocked in 2020 due to concerns over water permits. Trump argues the pipeline is essential for reducing energy costs in New England, calling it "long overdue."

Hochul is also expected to press for discussions on Penn Station redevelopment, tariffs, and energy policy.

Trump's deportation plan

The two leaders have had significant disagreements since Trump's presidency, particularly over immigration and the city's congestion pricing plans.

Trump’s tough stance on immigration, including mass deportation, continues to fuel tension, especially within New York’s migrant communities.

Local perspective:

The president recently warned of an intensified crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at universities like Columbia, with Mahmoud Khalil's arrest and potential deportation being the first "of many to come." Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident married to an American citizen, was arrested in New York and transferred to an immigration detention center in Louisiana, with the Trump administration seeking his deportation under a rare provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

As Hochul and Trump prepare for this critical meeting, the showdown on these issues is set to shape the future of New York's policies and its relationship with the federal government.

The two have also clashed over New York City Mayor Adams, who was sanctioned by Hochul last month amid his ongoing criminal case that Trump has said should be dropped.