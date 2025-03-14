Expand / Collapse search

NY Gov. Hochul to meet with Trump in Washington: What to know

By
Published  March 14, 2025 7:34am EDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX 5 NY

Trump admin demands congestion pricing end March 21

The fight over NYC’s congestion pricing is heating up. The Trump administration has set a March 21 deadline for the MTA to shut down its congestion tolling system, but Gov. Kathy Hochul isn’t backing down. FOX 5's Arthur Chi'en has the story.

The Brief

    • New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to meet with former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Friday to address heated issues, including congestion pricing, immigration, and infrastructure.
    • Trump confirmed the meeting, stating, "The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, a very nice woman, will meet with me tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock to discuss that and other important matters."
    • Their meeting follows tensions over congestion pricing, with the Trump administration pushing to halt the city's tolling system, while Hochul and the MTA resist.

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to meet with former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Friday morning to address heated issues, including congestion pricing, immigration, and infrastructure.

Trump confirmed the meeting, calling Hochul "a very nice woman," saying that they would meet to discuss "important matters."

Their meeting follows tensions over congestion pricing, with the Trump administration pushing to halt the city's tolling system by next week. 

Trump on congestion pricing

Trump moves to kill NYC congestion pricing, Hochul says not yet

President Donald Trump's administration is set to kill New York City's new congestion pricing toll, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has the details.

At the heart of their discussions is congestion pricing.

The backstory:

The Trump administration ordered the MTA to halt the city's tolling system by March 21, but Hochul and the MTA are resisting, leading to a high-stakes clash over the future of tolls in New York City.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

In a fiery press conference Hochul responded saying, "I'm here to say New York hasn't labored under a king in over 250 years," and added, "we sure as hell are not gonna start now."

Trump has repeatedly criticized congestion pricing, claiming that it's hurting businesses. He called these $9 tolls to get into the Central Business District "destructive to New York."

Trump on NY infrastructure

Local impact of Trump's tariffs

President Trump triggered a trade war with tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico. However, how will tariffs impact local businesses? FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en reports.

In addition to congestion pricing, The Hill reports that Trump and Hochul are also expected to tackle infrastructure development in the state; including the construction of an underground natural gas pipeline in upstate New York, and energy policies. 

Why you should care:

The president has pushed for approval of the Constitution natural gas pipeline, which New York blocked in 2020 due to concerns over water permits. Trump argues the pipeline is essential for reducing energy costs in New England, calling it "long overdue."

Hochul is also expected to press for discussions on Penn Station redevelopment, tariffs, and energy policy.

Trump's deportation plan

Columbia student’s ICE arrest 1st ‘of many to come,’ Trump says

Protests erupted across NYC after Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a key organizer of Columbia University demonstrations, was arrested by ICE. Though a judge blocked Khalil’s deportation order, President Trump promised his arrest was "the first arrest of many to come." FOX 5 NY’s Briella Tomassetti has the story.

The two leaders have had significant disagreements since Trump's presidency, particularly over immigration and the city's congestion pricing plans.

Trump’s tough stance on immigration, including mass deportation, continues to fuel tension, especially within New York’s migrant communities. 

Local perspective:

The president recently warned of an intensified crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at universities like Columbia, with Mahmoud Khalil's arrest and potential deportation being the first "of many to come." Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident married to an American citizen, was arrested in New York and transferred to an immigration detention center in Louisiana, with the Trump administration seeking his deportation under a rare provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Federal judge urged to drop case against Adams

A court-appointed attorney has recommended that a federal judge dismiss the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. FOX 5's Linda Schmidt has the latest updates.

As Hochul and Trump prepare for this critical meeting, the showdown on these issues is set to shape the future of New York's policies and its relationship with the federal government.

The two have also clashed over New York City Mayor Adams, who was sanctioned by Hochul last month amid his ongoing criminal case that Trump has said should be dropped. 

Source

  • This story is based on reporting from FOX 5 NY and The Hill. 

Donald J. TrumpKathy HochulNew York