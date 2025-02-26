Trump admin sets March 21 deadline for NY to end congestion pricing

The Brief The Trump administration has ordered the MTA to terminate NYC’s congestion pricing program by March 21. Governor Kathy Hochul and the MTA are resisting the mandate, arguing that congestion pricing has improved traffic flow, increased transit ridership, and generated millions for infrastructure. The MTA has filed a lawsuit in federal court, with Chairman Janno Lieber stating the tolling system will not be shut down without a court order.



The battle over New York City's congestion pricing program is heating up after the Trump administration ordered the MTA to terminate the tolling system by March 21. Governor Kathy Hochul and the MTA, however, are pushing back, setting the stage for a showdown over the future of congestion pricing in New York City.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Transportation sent a letter to the MTA, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York City Department of Transportation, stating that the congestion pricing must be shut down by March 21, 2025.

The letter, signed by Federal Highway Administration Executive Director Gloria M. Shepherd, cites the termination of the Value Pricing Pilot Program Agreement as the reason for the directive.

Despite the federal mandate, the MTA and Governor Hochul are not complying without a legal fight. At an MTA board meeting on Wednesday, Hochul reaffirmed her commitment to congestion pricing, arguing that the program is already improving New York’s transit system.

The backstory:

Congestion pricing, which went into effect in early 2025, charges vehicles a fee for entering Manhattan’s central business district. The MTA says the tolls have led to:

A 10% drop in traffic congestion

Faster travel times

Increased ridership on subways, buses, and commuter rails

A reduction in pedestrian-related crashes

$50 million in revenue in its first month, earmarked for subway upgrades and accessibility improvements

Governor Hochul has been a staunch defender of the program and personally met with President Trump in Washington, D.C., last week to discuss the issue.

What they're saying:

At wednesday's MTA board meeting, Governor Hochul strongly pushed back against the federal directive, arguing that the program is essential for New Yorkers.

"There is a huge disconnect between the reality we know that New Yorkers are facing and the perception of reality out of the White House. I guarantee that the president has never had to endure missing a child’s sporting event because he was stuck on a delayed train," Hochul said.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber also made it clear that the agency will not shut off congestion pricing without a court order. He cited the MTA’s legal victories in past congestion pricing challenges and expressed confidence that the program will withstand the latest federal push.

What's next:

The MTA has already filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York challenging the federal government’s move. The case will likely determine the fate of congestion pricing, as the court has ruled in favor of the MTA in previous congestion pricing disputes.

For now, March 21 remains the deadline set by the Trump administration—but whether the tolling system actually shuts down will depend on the courts.