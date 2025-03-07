Undocumented woman shares fear of being deported: 'I wasn't even aware of my status'

The Brief As President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its deportation efforts, fear is escalating among undocumented immigrants. One woman, now in her 20s, shares her story of being undocumented after being brought to the United States as an infant. The woman and her mother say their story is a prime example of how changing immigration policies affect families.



As President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its deportation efforts, fear is escalating among undocumented immigrants.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, shares her story with FOX 5 NY’s Stephanie Bertini.

Now in her 20s, she was brought to the United States as an infant and faces the possibility of being torn from the only home she has ever known.

"I wasn't even aware of my status," she says, reflecting on the uncertainty and fear that now defines her life.

"I wish I had the proper documents." —

"I was born in Mexico. I am a Mexican citizen, but I grew up in the United States all my life," she explained.

She was brought to the U.S. at eight months old.

How many undocumented immigrants are there in the US?

Her fears are echoed by millions of undocumented immigrants across the country.

According to the U.S. Migration Policy Institute, more than 13 million undocumented immigrants were living in the U.S. as of mid-2023, with many now facing growing anxiety over the threat of deportation under new policies from the Trump administration.

NYC's sanctuary city status

New York City's status as a long-standing sanctuary city means that "police officers will not disclose a person's immigration status to federal officials unless legally required." However, an internal memo from Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to the NYPD also emphasizes that while immigration violations are considered civil matters, the department will still cooperate with federal authorities in criminal investigations.

Trump's deportation plan

Trump’s administration has signaled its intent to prioritize deporting undocumented individuals, starting with those who have criminal records.

"We hear about parents keeping their kids home from school, people afraid to go to the grocery store, taking days off work when they hear ICE might be around," Associate Director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute, Julia Gelatt says.

"We've heard the Trump administration say that anybody who's in the country without authorization is considered a criminal," Galatt says. "Of course, some people came here on a legal visa and overstayed that visa," Galatt says.

Woman says she was carried across border as an infant

There are many reasons why people migrate to the United States. For instance, the woman shared with FOX 5 NY how she was carried across the border by her mother when she was just eight months old.

"I don't even wanna remember because it was scary," she says.

She comes from a mixed-status household, with most members being undocumented except for the oldest child. Her mother, originally from Guerrero, Mexico, came to the U.S. in search of a better life.

The woman shares that her family’s journey began when her mother left Guerrero and moved to New York City, where she eventually met her husband and had her first child.

The mother recalls a time when it was easier for undocumented people to come to the U.S. At one point, she and her husband returned to Mexico, but they decided to come back to the U.S. for better opportunities.

Pregnant with her daughter at the time, the husband and son went first for safety reasons, and she followed later.

"I don’t even want to remember because it was so scary, you know.. with strange people from El Salvador, from Guatemala, from many other countries. It was very scary," the woman says.

The family has now been together in New York City for more than two decades.

The woman tells FOX 5 NY that she didn’t realize she was undocumented until she was five.

"I asked why I couldn’t go to Mexico like my cousins, and that’s when my mom sat me down and told me the harsh truth. All my life, I thought I was just like everyone else," she says.

As she got older, the reality of her status became clearer.

"In middle school, I had to apply for opportunities, and in high school, when internships started happening, I couldn’t apply to anything. A lot of things started being restricted."

Life of the undocumented

Now in her 20s, the woman reflects on the challenges she faced while applying for opportunities like internships. As she grew older, it became increasingly difficult to access opportunities due to her undocumented status.

She admits the restrictions have been frustrating and sometimes wishes she were like her brother, an American citizen.

"This one thing restricts me from pursuing the person I want to be," she says.

While the family has always faced challenges, they say the last few months have been the hardest with mass deportation efforts moving forward.

"I can’t describe how I feel, but it’s very sad. We usually go out a lot, but now we’re scared. We don’t want to go out," the mother says.

Amy Torres, the executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, says the fear is widespread in immigrant communities.

"People are fearful, uncertain, but there’s also a lot of anger, especially among long-term undocumented communities or those who have documentation but no pathway to citizenship," she explains.

Immigration policy

Immigration policy continues to be a deeply divisive issue, central to the platforms of politicians at both local and national levels. Many are calling for reform, while others emphasize the need for more secure borders.

Advocates for reform push for pathways to citizenship, while others argue for stricter border controls, citing concerns over national security and crime. The debate is further complicated by economic and humanitarian factors.

"There is such a large backlog in our immigration system that even if you do everything right, the wait time causes people to fall out of status," Torres explains.

As the Trump administration moves forward with deportations, the rhetoric has grown stronger.

For those who made the journey years ago, the changes are stark.

"Very different," says the young woman's mother.

The woman and her mother say their story is a prime example of how changing immigration policies affect families.

"I know the White House said that we are considered criminals, but I’m not a criminal. I’ve never committed any crime," the woman says.

Millions of undocumented immigrants now live in limbo, balancing everyday life with the fear of deportation.

"It’s something that I wake up with, go to sleep with. The fear is just there," she says. "Not only for myself, but for my parents and my family."