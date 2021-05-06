Traffic returns to NYC streets as pandemic recovery continues

After months of staying home, New Yorkers are on the move and it’s showing up on city streets. Traffic is backing up across all 5 boroughs and as the weather improves, more cars and SUV’s are filling the roads.

Numbers show the traffic trend creeping up over the past few weeks. Compared to a year ago, traffic is still not at pre-pandemic levels. The MTA says traffic is still about 10-12 percent less than before COVID hit.

Metro-North and LIRR ridership, however, is still down at least 75 percent since last March. Experts say that could be the reason for the slow-go on highways and city streets.

"While people are returning to work, many are still afraid of being exposed to the virus," said Robert Sinclair, Jr. of AAA. "You have to convince the people who are driving that it's safe for them and convenient for them to get out of their cars and get onto public transportation."

AAA says traffic will only get worse as we approach Memorial Day and the summer travel season.

So if you're headed back to work or just out for a drive, make sure to pack your patience.

