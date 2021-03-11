Oh deer! Car caught in deer stampede across highway

Video out of Michigan shows a close encounter between a car and a stampede of deer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared the dashboard camera video of the car as it traveled along a road in a wooded area. Suddenly, a large group of deer bolt over the vehicle. The car comes to a stop while deer jump over it. One deer strikes the trunk and bounces off.

The sheriff's office said no one in the vehicles was injured.

"This goes for making a crazy day. It looks like no one was hurt and all the animals we’re OK at the end of it, but I am sure there was some very fast beating hearts! Another reminder you have to always be in control of your car and not distracted by anything else.

The car appeared to have sustained some damage.