Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night.

The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey.

The region will likely see moderate to occasionally heavy rain at times on Saturday with the bulk of the tropical moisture coming through at that time.

Some coastal areas of New Jersey could see up to 4" of rain. The rain tapers off inland. Trenton, N.J. could see around 2" from the storm. Coastal New York City and Long Island are expected to get at least 2" of rain from the storm. Central Park was expected to get a little less rain. Montauk on Eastern Long Island could get more than 2.5" of rain.

North of the city will see much less moisture. Areas like White Plains could see less than 1.5". Carmel could see less than an inch of rain.

There will be more rain showers on Sunday from the storm but they are expected to be more scattered in nature.

It will be breezy with northeast winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday and Sunday. There is a small craft advisory in effect for the waters off of New Jersey and New York. It is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening. A gale warning Is in effect from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. East winds of 15 to 26 knots and rough waters are expected.

The good news for the New York City region is that the storm is expected to have some tropical moisture but it is not expected to be flooding rains except potentially near the shore.

There is a chance of coastal flooding in southern New Jersey.

The rain could help ease drought conditions.

Hurricane Ian in Florida

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

With no electricity and patchy cellphone coverage, many calls for help weren't getting through, even as emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach people in flooded homes. "If the line is busy, keep trying," the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to regain near-hurricane strength after emerging over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day, with South Carolina in its sights for a second U.S. landfall.

A stretch of the Gulf Coast remained inundated by ocean water, pushed ashore by the massive storm. "Severe and life-threatening storm surge inundation of 8 to 10 feet above ground level along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor," the Miami-based hurricane center said.

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital's emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients -- some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The storm was expected to slam into the Carolinas on Friday after strengthening back into a hurricane.

With The Associated Press.