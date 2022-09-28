Hurricane Ian makes landfall: What we know
The powerful hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph.
Hurricane Ian: Salvation Army Houston sends resources for impacted victims
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday and the Salvation Army said Wednesday it already began sending resources and personnel to help those affected by the storm.
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 4 storm hits Florida with 155-mph winds
Chiefs-Buccaneers game may be held in Minnesota due to Hurricane Ian
If Sunday's Chiefs-Buccaneers game has to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, it'll be played in Minnesota.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."
Hurricane Ian may be among top 5 most powerful hurricanes to make US landfall
With top sustained winds of 155 mph, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but only four hurricanes have ever struck the U.S. with stronger winds.
Cuba begins restoring power after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Thousands of people were evacuated and others left the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees.
How Hurricane Ian got so nasty so quickly, turbocharged by warm water
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Major airlines are allowing passengers to rebook flights without a fee, but each airline’s travel waiver has different restrictions and deadlines.
Pollution from Florida's phosphate mining industry a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore, environmental groups say.
Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?
Have you ever wondered why meteorologists say that the eastern side of the storm is the most dangerous? Or call it the "dirty side" of a hurricane?
‘Go home, Ian, you’re drunk’: Floridians use plywood to tell Hurricane Ian what they think
Florida is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the Sunshine State on Wednesday.