Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:23 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:02 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Breaking News

Tornado Watch issued for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut

Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Long IslandNew Jersey, and a portion of Connecticut.  A watch indicates that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving.

Tornadoes can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages.  

It's advisable to take certain precautions before a tornado strikes including charging cell phones, gathering supplies and turning refrigerators/freezers to a colder setting.

If you experience a power outage during a tornado, stay clear of downed power lines, turn off all appliances, keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage, and do not use generators indoors.

If you have a disability/access needs, or use life-sustaining equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.

Tropical Storm Isaias, which is headed up the eastern seaboard, is sparking watches and warnings of severe weather across the region.

NY braces for Isaias

New protections including tiger dams for storm surge could be put to the thest Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias heads towards the region. Robert Moses reports.

There is a threat of very heavy rainfall, powerful winds, and flooding along the coast.

The impact of a tornado can include:

  • The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. 
  • A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. 
  • Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. 