Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Tornado Warning
until TUE 2:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 12:48 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM EDT until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:01 AM EDT until TUE 3:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:43 AM EDT until TUE 3:45 PM EDT, Warren County

Tornado believed to have touched down in southern New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Tropical Storm Isaias roared across New Jersey Tuesday heading north, and leaving behind reports of tornadoes.

A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.

A trained spotter saw an apparent tornado in the Cape May County community of Strathmere, the National Weather Service said. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage, although some trees were reportedly knocked down. The NWS confirmed tornado sightings in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Video posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be the formation of a tornado. Twitter user Maddie Fisher wrote that the video was taken in southern Ocean City between 56th and 57th Streets.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings in the southern portion of the state.

Tornado watches were in effect for all of the state, New York City and portions of Connecticut.

With the Associated Press

