Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
8
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:23 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:02 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Salem County

State of emergency in New Jersey for Isaias

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
New Jersey
Associated Press

State of Emergency in effect in New Jersey

Do not head out on the roads unless you are an essential worker. Raegen Medgie reports.

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey was under a state of emergency Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way up the coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order, telling motorists not be on roads unless “absolutely necessary.”

Murphy said all state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for most of New Jersey as Isaias threatened the state with high winds and heavy rainfall.

GET THE FREE FOX5NY WEATHER APP

Weather forecasters are predicting 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph. Those winds threaten to down trees and power lines.

The state also advised businesses to take down all temporary structures, including outdoor dining tents and umbrellas that were erected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rainfall could cause flooding.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado watch for the entire state.

Hoboken officials told residents in flood-prone areas to park on higher ground.

Tornado Watch issued for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut
slideshow

Tornado Watch issued for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Long Island, most of New Jersey and a portion of Connecticut. A watch indicates that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.