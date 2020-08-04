State of emergency in New Jersey for Isaias

New Jersey was under a state of emergency Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way up the coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order, telling motorists not be on roads unless “absolutely necessary.”

Murphy said all state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for most of New Jersey as Isaias threatened the state with high winds and heavy rainfall.

Weather forecasters are predicting 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph. Those winds threaten to down trees and power lines.

The state also advised businesses to take down all temporary structures, including outdoor dining tents and umbrellas that were erected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rainfall could cause flooding.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado watch for the entire state.

Hoboken officials told residents in flood-prone areas to park on higher ground.