Tornado Watch for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut expires
NEW YORK - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and a portion of Connecticut. (The watch has officially expired.) A watch indicates that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving.
Tornadoes can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages. The National Weather Service said tornadoes were reported in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
It's advisable to take certain precautions before a tornado strikes including charging cell phones, gathering supplies and turning refrigerators/freezers to a colder setting.
If you experience a power outage during a tornado, stay clear of downed power lines, turn off all appliances, keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage, and do not use generators indoors.
Advertisement
If you have a disability/access needs, or use life-sustaining equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.
Tropical Storm Isaias, which is headed up the eastern seaboard, is sparking watches and warnings of severe weather across the region.
There is a threat of very heavy rainfall, powerful winds, and flooding along the coast.
The impact of a tornado can include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.