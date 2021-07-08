Timeline of Elsa's impact on New York

article

Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for Long Island and coastal New Jersey as Elsa approaches from the south.

South winds 15-25 knots are expected with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas could be 6 to 9 feet in the storm.

Wind threat

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for most of Long Island. The storm is expected to bring 25-35 MPH winds and gust of up to 50 MPH on the island along with 1-4 inches of rain and potentially higher amounts in some areas.

The situation is "somewhat favorable" for tornadoes according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service warns that winds could bring down large tree limbs and flash flooding.

Coastal flooding & storm surge information

The storm isn't expected to bring storm surge flooding along the shoreline, though.

Western Long Island, New York City, north and west New Jersey, and western Connecticut are all under a Flash Flood Watch due to the storm.

Tropical Storm Else is forecast to move across the Mid-Atlantic region Thursday evening into Friday morning. Tropical Storm force winds could begin as early as Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Rainfall threat

Heavy rainfall can be expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Most of the rainfall will occur in a 6 hour time person, during the 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday time period.

Increased swells and rip current risk will be possible as well from Thursday through Friday.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday afternoon with rain and wind coming to an end by around lunchtime.

STORM ALERTS