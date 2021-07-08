Timeline of Elsa's impact on New York

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
7
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Timeline of Elsa's impact on New York

NEW YORK - Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for Long Island and coastal New Jersey as Elsa approaches from the south.

South winds 15-25 knots are expected with gusts up to 40 knots.  Seas could be 6 to 9 feet in the storm.

Wind threat

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for most of Long Island.  The storm is expected to bring 25-35 MPH winds and gust of up to 50 MPH on the island along with 1-4 inches of rain and potentially higher amounts in some areas.

The situation is "somewhat favorable" for tornadoes according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service warns that winds could bring down large tree limbs and flash flooding.

Coastal flooding & storm surge information

The storm isn't expected to bring storm surge flooding along the shoreline, though.

Western Long Island, New York City, north and west New Jersey, and western Connecticut are all under a Flash Flood Watch due to the storm.

Tropical Storm Else is forecast to move across the Mid-Atlantic region Thursday evening into Friday morning.  Tropical Storm force winds could begin as early as Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Rainfall threat

Heavy rainfall can be expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.  Most of the rainfall will occur in a 6 hour time person, during the 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday time period.

Increased swells and rip current risk will be possible as well from Thursday through Friday.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday afternoon with rain and wind coming to an end by around lunchtime.

