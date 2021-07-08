Elsa prompts warnings for boaters and beachgoers in NJ, NY

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
21
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Elsa prompts warnings for boaters and beachgoers in NJ, NY

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Weather Forecast

Nick Gregory says a lot more rain is expected through Friday.

NEW YORK - As Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the East Coast, authorities are urging boaters, beachgoers, surfers, swimmers, and anyone else who had plans for either coastal recreation or work to take precautions ahead of and during the storm.

Dangerous, life-threatening marine conditions — including tropical storm-force winds, rough seas, and rip currents — will develop over the lower Delaware Bay, Atlantic waters off the Jersey Shore and south of Long Island, the Long Island Sound, and the southern and eastern bays of Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Risks of rip currents

The National Weather Service expects dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore and the New York coastline. A high rip current risk is in effect for the coastal areas of Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the southern coastal areas of Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York from Friday morning through Friday evening.

"Dangerous rip currents and rough seas from Tropical Storm Elsa will make beach conditions dangerous for all levels of swimmers," the National Weather Service said. "Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water."

Hazards to mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking boaters to monitor weather alerts and boating advisories and to consider changing plans to avoid going out in dangerous conditions.

"Tropical storms are dangerous, can create treacherous conditions and can cause gale-force winds sooner than anticipated," the Coast Guard said in a news release. 

Heavy winds can be deadly to boaters if they are unprepared. So consider staying off the water, the Coast Guard said. 

"Boaters can find themselves in trouble as sea states intensify beyond what their vessel can safely operate within," the agency said. "The Coast Guard's search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories."

Securing and labeling equipment

Boaters should secure their vessels, especially paddlecraft and dinghies, and equipment, such as life jackets and life rings, so that they don't blow away in the storm and trigger unnecessary alarm. 

"These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress," the Coast Guard said. "If gear and craft are labeled properly, search and rescue coordinators can reach out quickly to see if an individual was in distress."