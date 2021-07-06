Hometown Heroes Parade NYC to step off from Battery Park and end at City Hall

Thousands of people will be marching and on floats moving up the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday as New York City honors all pandemic essential workers with the ‘Hometown Heroes Parade.’

"The parade itself will be the central salute," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing Tuesday.

TICKER TAPE PARADE NYC ROUTE

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. at Battery Park and continue along Broadway to City Hall. A previously planned ceremony at City Hall to close out the parade will be scaled down due to the extreme heat gripping the city.

With a heat advisory in effect throughout the day, the city will be adding cooling and water stations.

"The healthcare heroes who a year ago and more saw us through this crisis in the toughest of times deserve all the praise we can give them. They deserve a march down the Canyon of Heroes because it is something reserved for the greatest folks in history," added de Blasio.

Fewer people were expected to attend the parade compared to in years past as many workers are not yet back in the office buildings that line Broadway.

A scaled back closing ceremony is planned for the Hometown Heroes Parade outside City Hall on July 7, 2021. (FOX 5 NY)

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse from Queens who was the first person in the United States to receive the vaccine for the coronavirus, will be the parade's grand marshal.

If you plan on attending the parade, take mass transit as no parking will be in effect near the parade route.

For more information, visit NYC.gov/hometownheroesNYC

You can follow the parade on social media using the hashtag: #HometownHeroesNYC

The last time New York City held a ticker-tape parade was on July 10, 2019, for the U.S. Women's Soccer team after their victory at the FIFA Women's World Cup. The first parade was held more than 130 years ago.

Canyon of Heroes NYC

The route got its name for the tall skyscrapers that line the street and the heroes that have been the honorees of parades over the years. There are hundreds of black granite plaques in the sidewalk along the route that list every ticker-tape parade in New York City. They list the date and then the event or person being celebrated.