NYC to honor essential workers with Hometown Heroes Parade July 7

New York City will honor all essential workers who saw the city through the coronavirus pandemic with a ticker-tape parade on July 7, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Following through on a commitment he made in April of 2020, the mayor said the time is now to highlight the work of all health care workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, transportation workers, grocery and bodega workers and delivery workers.

"We need a day to celebrate the heroism of everyday New Yorkers. Wednesday, July 7 the Canyon of Heroes will be that moment. A parade that you will remember for the rest of your life," said de Blasio during a briefing on the pandemic from City Hall.

Floats will make their way up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan where the time-honored tradition of holding parades has been held for soldiers, athletes, heads of state and more.

Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto was the first to publicly suggest the parade. She brought up the idea in an interview with Dr. Anthoy Fauci in April 2020.

The last time New York City held a ticker-tape parade was on July 10, 2019, for the U.S. Women's Soccer team after their victory at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"It's going to be something you'll want to be a part of," said de Blasio.

The city is working out details for a ceremony that will also be held.

As of Monday, there were 193 new reported cases over a seven-day rolling average. The percentage of people testing positive is the lowest it's ever been at 0.59% over a seven-day rolling average.