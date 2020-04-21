New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for coronavirus heroes

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade for healthcare workers and other frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic when the situation improves.

He made the announcement on Tuesday while talking about eventually reopening the city.

"We will throw the biggest, best parade we can do," de Blasio said. "I think this will be the greatest of all parades. It will be a chance to say thank you to so many brave and noble people."

Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto had brought up the idea several weeks ago on air during an interview with White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The time-honored tradition has been held for people from all walks of life from soldiers to athletes and heads of state in the 'Canyon of Heroes' in Lower Manhattan.

"I am suggesting that after all of this is said and done that we have a ticker-tape parade for all our health care workers. I want you to lead the parade. Are you available?" she asked Fauci.

"I want to be part of something. I don't want to lead it. I just think that people in New York City deserve all of the credit," said Dr. Fauci.

The last time New York City held a ticker-tape parade was on July 10, 2019 for the U.S. Women's Soccer team after their victory at the FIFA Women's World Cup.