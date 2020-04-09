The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 9, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:22 AM: USSG Adams asked how often people shold go out to do grocery shopping. As little as possible. Once or twice a week. This virus thrives on social contact.

8:21 AM: USSG Adams asked whether you should wear gloves. They're not a subsitute for good hygiene.

8:20 AM: USSG Adams asked about mask wearing all the time outdoors: The CDC, the WHO, my office first advised against wearing masks all the time. We always suggested that people who are sick wear masks. Now we recommend that if you're going to be in public, that you wear a mask. You protect them. Wash your hands before you put on a mask. Save theN95 masks for healthcare workers.

8:17 AM: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says it's not clear if the warmer weather will slow the coronavirus. He is speaking with Good Day New York. CLICK: https://www.fox5ny.com/live

7:45 AM: The government is set to report another shocking level of unemployment claims Thursday even after nearly 10 million people applied for benefits in the previous two weeks because of business shutdowns from the coronavirus.

5:45 AM: One medical treatment facility crewmember aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship has tested positive for COVID-19, Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Pfaff confirmed Wednesday. The crewmember is currently in isolation aboard the ship and will be transferred soon to an off-ship isolation facility where they will self-monitor for symptoms, Pfaff said.

