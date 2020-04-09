Cuomo: Virus is 'effective killer'; 799 more deaths in NY

Calling the coronavirus an "effective killer," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said another 799 New Yorkers have died of COVID-19-related causes -- yet another daily record. The state's death toll now stands at 7,067.

The governor said that his administration is asking funeral directors from outside the region to come help deal with the number of people who have died in this public health crisis.

Cuomo said the latest data show some good news: new hospitalizations and new ICU admissions are down, which indicates that the so-called curve is flattening. But he cautioned that the state cannot get complacent because easing restrictions could trigger another wave of infections.

"We should all be concerned," he said. "You can't relax."

The governor said that the numbers are "creeping up" in Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Rockland County, so health officials are watching those closely.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.