USPS ‘Informed Delivery’ service could help recipients track their COVID-19 stimulus check

While the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury has not released any official resources for people to track when exactly they’ll receive their money from the coronavirus stimulus package, the United States Postal Service offers a free service that lets you track incoming mail on its way to your home.

RELATED: Social Security recipients who don’t file taxes will get automatic stimulus payments, Treasury says

Informed Delivery is a free service offered by the USPS that the organization says lets you track and manage mail and packages scheduled for delivery to your last known address.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

While millions of Americans can expect a direct deposit if they signed up for it when filing their taxes, many more won’t receive a physical check, and some might not get theirs until as late as September.

Even though neither the USPS nor the Treasury Department has explicitly said that the existing service is an actual tracker for stimulus money, Informed Delivery could be a useful tool that should help individuals track their mail, including their potential stimulus checks.

A view of a man wearing a mask passing by a United States postal service delivery van in borough of Queens in New York City, US, on April 8, 2020. (Photo by John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to the USPS, the service will allow users to receive updates for incoming mail and users can receive a digital preview of the incoming mail that can be viewed on any smart phone.

RELATED: Some who lost jobs overnight due to COVID-19 shutdowns take to social media to crowdfund rent money

The USPS added that “images are only provided for letter-sized mailpieces that are processed through USPS' automated equipment.”

Americans who qualify for payments can expect one-time direct payments of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

