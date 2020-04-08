The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 8, 2020



LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:07 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management: In case you missed it: NYC Parks is closing dog runs to maintain social distancing in public spaces. More service updates: nycparks.org

8:30 AM: After more than two months indoors, Wuhan resident Tong Zhengkun was one of millions of people enjoying a renewed sense of freedom when the Chinese city's 76-day coronavirus lockdown was lifted Wednesday.

“I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days,” an emotional Tong said as he watched a celebratory light display from a bridge across the broad Yangtze River flowing through the city, where the coronavirus outbreak started late last year. “Being indoors for so long drove me crazy."

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/masked-crowds-fill-streets-trains-after-wuhan-lockdown-ends

8:20 AM: Lori Stokes asks Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul about reports of the state moving ventilators from needed places upstate to downstate. There is no way that the governor and I would leave any part of the state without the protection they need. We are one state. We all look at for each other.

7:27 AM: Lori Stokes asks Mayor de Blasio how the city will rebound from the pandemic. If we have really extensive testing it will allow us to restart and to see what is happening where and we can contain this disease for the long haul. I think that's a few months away before that capacity exists for us.

7:24 AM: Lori Stokes asks Mayor de Blasio about the disproportionate numbers in the minority communites impacted by coronavirus. De Blasio: We should not underestimate for a second of the horror of people dying at home. That needs to be in the statistics. We do have the numbers. We have told health care workers... that we should count them as part of the overall painful count. I am going to be going over in detail later this morning.Clearly, in the Afrian American and Latino communites, the health disparities we've known for too long, clearly are evidence now in this crisis. It's going to take an even more aggressive effort to reach these people.

7:22 AM: Lori Stokes asks Mayor de Blasio about the criticism that he was late to get the word out about the coronavirus De Blasio: Every step along the way, we have the best health department in the nation, we have the largest public hospital system in the nation. We who are public leaders should listen to the health experts. They talked about the evidence and what to do about it. We are all getting a painful lesson on this disease that didn't exist six months ago. Once it became clear we could make an impact with shelter in place, with social distancing- I was one of the first public officials in America to stay shelter in place and I'm glad I did. Job one is to keep reinforcing our hospitals. This is still a long battle.

7:21 AM: De Blasio: I want to thank New Yorkers. People did the social distancing. People did the shelter in place. We are seeing all that hard work is really making an impact.

7:21 AM: De Blasio: We have seen something in the last few days, Lori, that we did not expect to see this soon. The number of people going to the hospital, we've seen some decline. We'e seen a decline in the number of people who need ventilators compared to what we were projecting. By this point this week we thought we'd see 300 or more people each day- more people each day- who need a ventilator and that may even be going down. Now it's about 100 more each day. We are not out of the woods at all. This says to me that New Yorkers have really achieved something here.

7:20 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio tells 'Good Day NY' that the city has seen a decline in the number of people going to the hospital and on ventilators.

6:49 AM: Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and mandating that shoppers bring reusable bags or pay a small fee as the movement to eliminate single-use plastics took hold in mainstream America. What a difference a pandemic makes.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/coronavirus-deals-blow-to-plastic-bag-bans-plastic-reduction

6:14 AM: Some activists and academics across the country believe wearing a mask can lead to racial profiling for people of color.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/some-activists-and-academics-believe-wearing-a-mask-can-lead-to-racial-profiling

6:00 AM: During a briefing by the L.A. County Health Department, Dr. Barbara Ferrer advised families to remove loved ones from group care facilities if it’s safe.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/health-department-advises-families-to-remove-loved-ones-from-nursing-homes-if-its-safe

