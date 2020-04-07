The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 7, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:35 AM: US stocks opened 3% higher as hope builds that global shutdown measures are showing early promise for reopening economies.

8:08 AM: Equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Tuesday amid a few glimmers of hope that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing. The major futures tables are indicating a rise of 4 percent when trading begins.

6:39 AM: Crew member aboard USNS Comfort diagnosed with coronavirus.

6:15 AM: Coronavirus headlines for New York and New York City:

6:00 AM: A mother of five was cheered on by hospital staff as she left Staten Island University Hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

