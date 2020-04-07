State and county parks to close in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is ordering all state and county parks to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He says the move is needed in order for people to comply with social distancing requirements across New Jersey.

He made the announcement after saying that the number of deaths from the virus had grown to 1,232 across the state. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 44,416 in New Jersey.

Murphy said he didn't take the step lightly but, "my focus, and my sole mission in life right now is the health of every New Jersey family."

Governor Murphy also signed an executive order to extend a declaration of a public health emergency for an additional 30 days.

