Jersey City councilman dies with coronavirus

Jersey City councilman Yun Michael has died with the coronavirus.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted news of his death on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Fulop said, "He was a great co-worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity - More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."

Governor Phil Murphy also noted his death during his daily news briefing.

"He was a respected leader, not just in Jersey City, but in Hudson County," Murphy said. "A good man, a great professional, a terrific husband, father, grandfather."

Yun was first elected to the council in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, children, and several grandchildren.

He was a recipient of more than thirty community service awards and citations over the past three decades.

