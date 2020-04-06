The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 6, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:15 AM: U.S. stock futures are posting gains, recovering from last week's losses and brushing off a drop in oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising by 3.6 percent, or over 700 points.

7:02 AM: As Americans look for guideposts in disorienting times, New York's Andrew Cuomo, California's Gavin Newsom and leaders of smaller states like Kentucky and Rhode Island, have become chief sources of factual information and leading decision-makers, not to mention public counselors and pop culture touchstones.

6:00 AM: Police in Carrollton, Texas are seeking help from the public to find an 18-year-old who is posting on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

5:42 AM: Japan's prime minister says he will announce a state of emergency for Tokyo and 6 other prefectures as early as Tuesday.

(APRIL 5, 2020)