NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer dies

Another Auxiliary Police Officer with the NYPD has died from the coronavirus.

Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that Officer Ramon Roman succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Roman was the father of an NYPD cop. He was a 10-year member of the department.

At least one other auxiliary officer has died.

Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers passed away from complications of COVID-19 last Thursday.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, 6,718 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 18.6% of the department’s uniformed workforce. Currently, 1,843 uniformed members and 274 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus.