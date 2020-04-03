Auxiliary NYPD officer dies from coronavirus

article

Another member of the NYPD has passed away with coronavirus. Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Chambers volunteered with the auxiliary in the 113th Precinct in Jamaica, Queens since 2017.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, 6,498 uniformed members of the NYPD were on the sick report which accounts for 18% of the Department’s uniformed workforce.

Currently, 1,354 uniformed members and 169 civilian members of the NYPD have tested positive for the Coronavirus.