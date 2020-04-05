The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 5, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:15 AM: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass without public audience.

10:01 AM: Despite the ongoing "stay-at-home" order, one Central Florida church will hold an in-person Sunday service. The Center Arena Church is set to have their usual Sunday service, even though someone last weekend called the police on them. Someone watching the church's Facebook feed at home called and reported the church to law enforcement.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/mind-your-own-business-central-florida-church-to-hold-in-person-sunday-service-despite-stay-at-home-order

9:53 AM: United Airlines is temporarily slashing the number of its flights in and out of New York City-area airports to keep employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, a top executive told employees on Saturday.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/united-airlines-cutting-flights-at-newark-laguardia

9:13 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management: If you are an oral surgeon, plastic surgeon, or veterinarian, you can donate ventilators. Visit NYC.gov/helpnow.

Advertisement

8:41 AM: The NYPD wants to find a female who was with a group of teens who assaulted a woman in the head with an umbrella on a Bronx bus while hurling anti- Asian remarks at her. The assault on the BX 13 bus occurred on March 28 at about 3 p.m. in the area of Ogden Avenue and West 166th Street. The victim was treated at a local hospital where she received stitches for a cut to her head. Three 15-year-old girls fled the scene and were arrested a short time later, according to the NYPD. They're charged with menancing and harassment.

Cops are looking for the woman in this photo:

If you recognize her, contact police.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/group-of-teens-attack-woman-while-making-anti-asian-remarks-says-nypd

(APRIL 4, 2020)