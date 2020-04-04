The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 4, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:38 AM: The FDNY urgest New Yorkers to reserve calls to 911 for a real emergency.

9:18 AM: Employment resources shared by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office:

9:14 AM: In the U.K., 708 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, raising the total to 4,313. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 41,903.

9:05 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management: Planned Flyover: A gray SH-60 U.S. Navy helicopter will be landing on the USNS Comfort at approximately 12:00 PM this afternoon. This helicopter will be flying in U.S Navy personnel that will be boarding the hospital ship.

9:01 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management: Enjoy NYC’s parks from home! Visit on.nyc.gov/parksathome for live video tours, meditation, fitness classes, activities for kids & more.

