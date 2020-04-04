Six-year-old cystic fibrosis 'warrior' announces he beat coronavirus

A six-year-old Tennessee boy who has cystic fibrosis said he beat COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on March 19, a video shows.

In a heart-warming video posted by Joseph’s mother Sabrina on Facebook, Joseph thanks everyone for their cards, prayers and gifts and announces that as a “cystic fibrosis warrior” he has beaten COVID-19.

On March 19, Sabrina posted on Facebook that Joseph had tested positive for the virus after developing a fever and cough.

Since then, Sabrina has posted daily updates on Joseph and his condition during quarantine, including a drive-by parade organized by Joseph’s school to wish him well.

