The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 3, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:08 AM: U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the monthly employment report, which is expected to show the end of an historic run of job gains. The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1.3 percent when trading begins.

6:00 AM: Some produce wholesalers say they are having to deal with excess goods after their major customers like restaurants were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.

(LIVE LOG APRIL 2, 2020)