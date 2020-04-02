The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 2, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:00 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management: If you see price increases for items in short supply due to COVID-19, report it by calling 311 or visiting NYC.gov/dcwp.

8:55 AM: US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million -- another record high -- as layoffs accelerate in face of #coronavirus.

7:30 AM: US equity futures traded higher a day after shares tumbled more than four percent. The major futures indexes are indicating an increase of 1.8 percent when trading begins on Thursday.

MORE DETAILS: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/stock-futures-rise-following-4-tumble

7:00 AM: Watch 'Good Day New York' live now at this link: https://www.fox5ny.com/live

6:28 AM: The latest numbers for NY, NJ, and CT:

6:15 AM: Mass Transit Changes. Visit MTA.info for updates on NYC Transit.

