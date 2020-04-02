NJ corrections officer dies from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit public servants hard in the tristate area. Correctional Police Officer Bernard Waddell Sr. of the Hudson County Sheriff's Office has died from COVID-19-related causes, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday.

Waddell was a 28-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, the governor said, and worked at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

"His death is a grim reminder of the risks that our members face every day serving the public in the face of this pandemic," the State PBA said in a statement. "We ask that you keep Officer Waddell’s family and colleagues in your prayers at this difficult time as we mourn his loss."

Murphy said Waddell was a "frontline hero" and spoke with Waddell's wife, Sheila, and son, Bernard Waddell Jr., also a law enforcement officer, to offer condolences.

"God bless that guy," Murphy said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office paid tribute to Waddell in a Facebook post.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to our brothers and sisters at the Hudson County Correctional Facility who today lost one of their own," the post stated. "Please keep the Waddell family in your thoughts."