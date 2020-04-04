FDNY applauds healthcare workers in show of solidarity

Firefighters applauded health care workers and blared sirens from their trucks in New York City on April 3 in a show of support for their emergency-response colleagues battling the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

Videos show the department outside the Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services in Manhattan, and from the Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island.

In addition to the citywide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, New York City officials have closed playgrounds and most businesses, and have extended a stay-at-home order until at least April 15.

As of April 3, there were 56,289 positive coronavirus cases in New York City. An estimated 11,739 people have been hospitalized, and 1,867 people have died.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 300,000 people in the United States have contracted coronavirus, more than twice as much as the next closest nation, Spain, and 8,162 people have died.