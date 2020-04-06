Fashion designer Naeem Khan creates special face mask for hospital workers

Zainab Khan Loftus’ husband is a doctor at Long Island Community Hospital, and after hearing of a mask shortage, she took matters into her own hands and reached out to renowned designer, Naeem Khan.

Khan, known for dressing some of the world's biggest celebs, and lavish wedding dresses, put his team to work to craft protective masks for frontline workers.

“My sweet girls were so ready to help make these things!” said Khan.

In one day, each of his seamstresses can make around 30 masks. They’re made double-sided so workers can place filters or surgical masks on the inside for extra protection. The handmade masks can then be washed and reused.

Since Khan’s team has started sewing, they’ve made over 5,000 masks for various local hospitals.

Normally planning every detail of an ornate gown, Khan has made it his duty to serve the Doctors, Nurses, and First Responders:

Advertisement

It's an honor to be there for the community, helping the hospitals that are fighting this crazy battle that we are in right now.

Zainab Khan Loftus is also involved in the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA). The organization is donating 5,000 N-95 masks to the following hospitals in the Tri-state area:

Lincoln Hospital, St. Barnabus, Long Island Community Hospital, Cook County Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, and Stanford Hospital.

Muslim American Leadership Alliance