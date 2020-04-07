One in five NYPD officers call out sick

article

On Monday, April 6, 2020, 6,974 uniformed members of the NYPD were on the department's sick report which accounts for 19.3% of the uniformed workforce.

1,935 uniformed members and 293 civilian members of the NYPD have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of infected and sick has steadily climbed. On March 27, 2020, 4,111 uniformed employees (11.4%) were on the sick report and 442 uniformed members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of members of the department have died from coronavirus. The latest to be announced is Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman. Roman is the father of an NYPD officer. He was a 10-year member of the department.

Members of the NYPD continue to patrol the streets despite their reduced numbers. Officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons, and public spaces to remind New Yorkers of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing.

Sunday into Monday officers visited:

• 2419 supermarkets of which 1255 were closed.

• 6959 bars and restaurants of which 5596 were closed.

• 1238 public places of which 782 were closed.

• 3288 personal care facilities of which 3288 were closed.

There were no arrests or summonses issued in regard to these visits.

In a bit of good news, the department announced that Officer Prieto, one of the first uniformed officers of the department to test positive for coronavirus has recovered and returned to full duty.