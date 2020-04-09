More restaurants forced to close across NYC

Even after being deemed “essential businesses,” and adjusting their models to takeout or delivery-only, many restaurants are still closing throughout New York City, unable to make enough money to justify staying open.

“They just weren’t ready and set up for this,” said Art Sutley of Bar Business Magazine.

According to Sutley, some restaurants simply weren’t well-suited for the new guidelines and cannot make enough money to justify staying open.

With experts saying that unemployment rates in New York City may be hitting historic highs and so many stores throughout the city closed, some are starting to ask if the service industry itself will be permanently changed by the coronavirus crisis.

For the restuarants that remain open, experts advise working with food delivery companies like Seamless and connecting with as many customers as possible over social media in order to stay relevant.

