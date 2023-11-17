NYC-area Thanksgiving travel threatened by storm: Forecast for traffic, weather, airports, more

The dreaded holiday travel season has begun as millions in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut may face off against a coastal storm threatening their journeys home and away for Thanksgiving.

Here's what travelers need to know before hitting the road, heading to the airport or booking their Amtrak ticket this season.

Air Travel

The Transportation Security Administration announced it's expecting the upcoming holiday travel season to be "the busiest ever."

The declaration comes after the TSA recorded seven of its ten highest volume travel days in its history so far in 2023, with the 2,884,783 passengers on June 30 being the most on record.

Travelers walk past a Christmas tree at JFK Airport in New York on November 19, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the TSA, the holiday season begins with a Thanksgiving travel period between Friday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Experts recommend passengers arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights while keeping a close eye on airlines' websites for potential delays.

Best and Worst Times to Drive

AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will be heading 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday, starting Wednesday through Sunday.

That volume prediction is up 2.3% from last year, marking the third-highest Thanksgiving travel week since AAA began tracking in 2000.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the worst time to travel, specifically from 2 to 6 p.m., AAA said. Travelers are urged to leave before 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving: The worst time to travel is between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers are urged to leave before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

A view of a traffic jam after flooding on the Garden State Parkway Northbound in Newark. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Black Friday: The worst time to travel is from noon to 4 p.m. Travelers are urged to leave before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

The weekend: The worst time to travel is between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers are urged try to leave before noon.

Cars travel on the New Jersey Turnpike. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

This Thanksgiving weekend, AAA said the New York City area will see its worst traffic on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 26. Drivers traveling northbound from the Jersey Shore to New York can expect to stay on the parkway for 1 hour and 51 minutes around 11:15 a.m.

Thanksgiving travel weather

Travel experts are already predicting delays as a storm system is expected to hit the tri-state area around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect heavy rains and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The Thanksgiving travel weather outlook. Green represents chances for rain, while blue represents chances of snow. Red represents chances for severe weather. (FOX Weather)

As this system moves into the Ohio Valley, another system from Canada will dive to the south, providing more fuel for the ongoing storm.

This will allow for snow to break out in the Great Lakes, with mostly rain falling elsewhere. Snow could also fall in the Northeast and in New England, but that will be limited to only the highest elevations.

Snow potential for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (FOX Weather)



A secondary area of low pressure is likely to form along the East Coast near the Jersey Shore as the main system slides off the coast on Wednesday.

This new low-pressure system will likely enhance the wind impacts for coastal regions as it works its way up the coast before it moves out to sea.

Heavy rain is expected for most of the Interstate 95 corridor on Wednesday morning but will begin to wind down by the time we get into Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving forecast. (FOX Weather)

Impacts could linger a bit longer for cities along the coast like Boston and areas of Maine as the storm scrapes the coast, but the worst of the weather should wrap up by Wednesday evening.

The FOX Forecast Center says snow is possible in upstate New York , Vermont , New Hampshire and Maine on Wednesday. That snow will be falling ahead of the heavy rain, so the FOX Forecast Center expects there won’t be much accumulation due to the rain expected after.

- FOX Weather's Andrew Wulfeck , Brian Donegan and Scott Sistek contributed to this report.

Amtrak

To meet the surging demand for the Thanksgiving holiday, Amtrak announced that it will add more service and extra cars to existing trains between Monday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 27.

"On the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak Acela and Northeast Regional trains will operate full and extended schedules with additional frequencies and added capacity during Thanksgiving week. Additionally, Keystone, Pennsylvanian, and Empire Service trains will offer extended holiday capacity and require advanced reservations," according to Amtrak.

Despite these accommodations, prices for many Northeast Corridor trips this week are high, and some are already sold out.

Amtrak encourages customers to book in advance during this busy week.



