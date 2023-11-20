article

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner.

This year’s parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 32 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, and eight performance groups.

For the first time, the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, half an hour earlier than in previous years.

Here's everything you need to know about the parade route, New York City street closures, this year's floats, performances and more:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ronald McDonald and Grimace appear in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ on Nov. 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Parade route

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

It will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

Santa Claus waves from his sleigh float at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the Parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.

Then the parade marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.

From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

What streets will be closed?

The following streets will be closed for the Thanksgiving Day Parade at the discretion of the NYPD, according to the city:



Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

82nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

83rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 58th Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Where are the Macy's balloons inflated?

To watch the Macy's balloons get inflated, head to the viewing area at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

The inflation is open to the public from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History. Volunteers will be there to help assist.

Spectators will exit the viewing area at West 81st Street and Central Park West.

Fun fact: It takes about 90 minutes to inflate each balloon.

Balloons and floats

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Macy's inflation team works on giant balloons as they prepare ahead of the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Seven new balloon giants will join the lineup: "Beagle Scout Snoopy," "Blue Cat & Chugs," "Kung Fu Panda’s Po," "Leo," "Monkey D. Luffy," "Pillsbury Doughboy" and "Uncle Dan."

Returning giant balloons include "Bluey," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Paw Patrol," "Ryan's World," "Pikachu," "Ronald McDonald," "Stuart the Minion" and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Floats include ones from brands like Lego, "Peanuts," "Baby Shark," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Sesame Street."

Celebrity performances

The parade will be kicked off by multi-instrumentalist and Grammy-winner Jon Batiste.

There will be appearances by Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with some Muppets from "Sesame Street," Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, and Manuel Turizo.

Broadway will be represented by performances from "& Juliet," "Back to the Future: The Musical," "How To Dance In Ohio," "Shucked" and "Spamalot," with an appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of "Gutenberg! The Musical!"

And of course, Santa to kick off the holiday season.

This year Santa will be accompanied on his sleigh by the one and only Cher, who is preparing to release a 25th-anniversary edition of her Grammy-winning album "Believe" and just dropped her first new album in five years, "Christmas."

Click here for a full list of performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.