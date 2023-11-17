The Greater New York City area is expected to see dry and cold conditions this Thanksgiving, but a coastal storm is threatening holiday travel for millions across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Here's a day-by-day weather forecast for Thanksgiving 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Tuesday: Rain

High : 49

Low: 32

Travel experts are already predicting delays as a storm system is expected to hit the tri-state area around 4 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said most of our area can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in some areas may also contribute to travel delays.

The FOX Weather Futuretrack for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.(FOX Weather)

While the main system moves into the Ohio Valley, a secondary system from Canada will dive south, providing an extra boost to the ongoing storm.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that this is shaping up to be the worst day for travel.

Snow potential for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Snow could also fall in the Northeast and in New England, but that will be limited to only the highest elevations.

Wednesday: Showers continue

High : 52

Low: 46

The heaviest rainfall from this week's storm will come early Wednesday morning and is expected to let up in the afternoon.

A secondary area of low pressure is likely to form along the East Coast near the Jersey Shore as the main system slides off the coast on Wednesday, according to the FOX Weather Center.

This photo shows snarled traffic on Navy Street near Nassau Street in Brooklyn on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.(Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

This new low-pressure system will likely enhance the wind impacts for coastal regions as it works its way up the coast before it moves out to sea.

The FOX Forecast Center says snow is possible in upstate New York and parts of New England.

Thursday: Dry and cold for Thanksgiving

High : 50

Low: 38

Thanksgiving looks to be the quietest day for weather for the week.

Thanksgiving forecast. (FOX Weather)

Expect a cold and dry day.

Thanksgiving travel forecast (FOX Weather)

Friday: Chilly

High: 49

Low: 37

Saturday: Chance of showers

High: 47

Low: 39

Sunday: Morning showers

High: 45

Low: 37

