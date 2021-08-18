Sharks spotted 200 yards from shores of Southampton

Sharks! Police on Long Island shared video of a group of sharks just yards off the shores of the Hamptons.

On Tuesday, Southampton Town Police Department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit captured video of less than a dozen sharks roughly 200 yards off Pike's Beach in Westhampton Dunes feeding off bunker fish.

There were also shark sightings at Smith Point County Park and Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton. The sightings forced the temporary closure of the beaches and other nearby beaches.

There were no reports of injuries.

There have been several shark sightings along the shores of Long Island this summer. Warmer and cleaner water has resulted in more schools of bunker—and thus more sharks.

"Our enhanced patrols in the air and on the water and will utilize already active police helicopters and assign marine units to scan the water for the first signs of shark activity—which are often near schools of baitfish: bunker," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran earlier this month.

Just days after the new shark alert protocols were put into place, officials investigated a possible shark attack on a lifeguard at Jones Beach.

A lifeguard in the water felt something biting his calf and discovered he had suffered a one-inch laceration.

