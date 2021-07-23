Helicopters and marine patrols to monitor Long Island beaches for sharks

article

After two days of shark sightings off the coast of Nassau County, officials announced that more helicopter and marine patrols will be deployed along the shoreline to help alert beachgoers and swimmers to the presence of sharks.

County officials wanted to remind beachgoers that unprovoked shark attacks remain uncommon.



Last year Nassau County saw a record number of shark sightings. Sharks are attracted northward each summer by schools of fish and streams of warm water that flow from the subtropics and tropics.

Local officials were planning a media event on Friday to provide shark safety tips to help ensure beachgoers avoid any adverse interactions with sharks this summer.

