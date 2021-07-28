More sharks spotted at Nassau County beaches

Lifeguards shut down the entire length of the Town of Hempstead's beachfront after spotting several sharks in the water on Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to a recent shark sighting off Atlantic Beach, the Town of Hempstead is prohibiting beachgoers from swimming/bathing in the ocean at township operated beaches," officials posted on Facebook.

After the shark was seen near Atlantic Beach, at least three more sharks were spotted heading from Long Beach to the beach in Lido West Town Park, officials said.

The town's shark patrol are in rowboats and on personal watercraft looking for sharks.

Earlier this week, a lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park suffered an apparent bite on his calf. Officials said it could have been from a shark.

On Tuesday, Jones Beach lifeguards kept the red flags up all day after spotting several sand sharks and thresher sharks about 300 yards offshore.

Thresher sharks, which can grow up to 20 feet long, feed on schooling fish, such as herring and mackerel, according to NOAA Fisheries. They are found in temperate waters around the world.

An Atlantic common thresher shark. (NOAA Fisheries File Photo)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.