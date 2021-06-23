Massive Great White Shark spotted off the coast of New Jersey and Long Island

A nearly 900-pound Great White Shark was spotted swimming near the Jersey Shore and Long Island over the weekend.

Shark-tracking group OCEARCH says that the 11-foot long young female named "Freya" pinged off of the coast of Atlantic City late Friday afternoon.

She was then spotted swimming near Fire Island Sunday morning and near the Hamptons that same evening.

OCEARCH said that Freya is continuing her journey north and is likely following huge schools of fish as they make their way up the coast towards Cape Cod.

Advertisement