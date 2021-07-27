Another shark sighting on Jones Beach; Swimming prohibited

article

A day after a lifeguard on Long Island was possibly bitten by a shark, there was another sighting of a shark on Jones Beach Tuesday, forcing lifeguards to prohibit swimming.

Lifeguards at Jones Beach Central Mall spotted a shark at around 11:15 a.m. There were several subsequent sightings as well, according to George Gorman, NY State Parks Dept.

Swimming was suspended at the popular beach destination.

On Monday, a lifeguard in the water suffered a one-inch laceration on his calf after he felt something bite him. An EMT treated the lifeguard on the beach before he was sent to an area hospital where he was expected to recover.

Lifeguards reported seeing a fin in the water around 11 a.m. Drones were launched to search for sharks but none were seen.

Marine experts say that schools of bunker fish often draw sharks closer to the shore.

