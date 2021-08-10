Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10 hours ago
South Carolina
Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

A South Carolina mom captured video of a shark leaping into the air right behind her son as he was surfing. (Credit: Kaci Allen)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Talk about a picture-perfect moment.

A South Carolina mom captured video of a shark leaping into the air right behind her son as he was surfing.

Kaci Allen says her 15-year-old son, Ethan, was surfing the waves near Cherry Grove pier last week when a spinner shark jumped out of the ocean behind him and stole the show!

"We’ve seen sharks in the water before, but never captured video of one; they’re fast!" she wrote in her caption on social media. 

She even slowed the video down to see just how close the shark came to her son. 

The video has been viewed over 33,000 on YouTube. 

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, spinner sharks are very active, fast-swimming sharks often seen breaching the surface in a spinning motion while in pursuit of prey. 

They can grow up to 8 feet long and live for around 20 years. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories. 